Pink's kids are having the time of their life on tour with mom

Rock stars know that over time, life on the road while touring can be a real grind. But when you're 6 years old and 7 months, it's the ride of a lifetime!

WireImage Pink struts her stuff on Aug. 20 in Stafford, UK.

That's what Willow Sage and her little brother Jameson Moon, both of whom are on tour with their famous mama Pink and daddy Carey Hart right now, are proving thanks to Instagram pictures.

When you get back "home" in the middle of the night... This is what we call the "tour bus transfer". Shhhhhhhhhhhhhh A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Things didn't start off all that auspiciously, when on the first night of the What About Us tour in July Willow and mom were stuck in an elevator right before Pink was set to go on stage. But things seem to have been looking up ever since.

Tour bus Life A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 18, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

Thanks to the pictures shared on Instagram by both parents, we're getting a window into their world, and it looks both extraordinary — and totally normal.

THANKYOU Quebec City 😍😍😍 my heart is full A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 8, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

For one thing, there are games of Monopoly played while driving down the highway:

I'd love to see life through this lil ones eyes. She is very excited about her bunk on the bus 😂. I'm very fortunate to be able to travel the world with my family. #LifeIsGood #MyWifeLiterallyRocks #TheseAreTheGoodOlDays A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Aug 18, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Chances to spend your sunset by famous bodies of water:

Sunset with kid #1. A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

And, of course, the great loose tooth saga: Where will Willow lose it?

Cheers Budapest we're coming for ya's #happyday taking bets: will willow lose her first tooth in Budapest, Berlin, or London? A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 6, 2017 at 2:31am PDT

Tooth chronicles A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 18, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Only time will tell, we suppose! Guess we'll have to keep tuning into Pink's Family Tales from the Road!

