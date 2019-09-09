Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, couldn’t be prouder of their daughter’s new look.

Hart posted a photo on Instagram of the couple’s daughter, Willow, 8, getting her head shaved, along with a positive message about being “your own self.”

“Loving my punk rock daughter. Remember everyone, fly your own flag. There is no box to be put in,” he wrote. “Its better to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on. Cant wait to see the woman you grow up to be. I have a feeling you are gonna be strong, fierce, companionate, and caring. I’m so proud of you, willow.”

Hart and the “Walk Me Home” singer, who’ve been married since 2006, also have a son, Jameson, 2.

Willow has made some bold fashion moves before. Last month, her mom dyed her hair as a show of support for Jessica Simpson, who faced backlash for letting her own daughter mix up her hair color.

"I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her 7-year-old get her hair colored. So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday," she wrote.

Pink and Hart have been vocal about the "parenting police" who've questioned how they're raising their kids, which have included critics coming down on them for letting their kids run around the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin, sharing a photo of a private family meal, allowing Jameson to eat chocolate or posting another picture in which he appeared without any underwear.

The singer had grown so frustrated that she had previously said she would no longer share any photos of her children.

"I don’t like how brave people are anonymously and rude, just mean. Mean, mean-spirited,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in April.