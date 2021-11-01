The scary-good costumes that Pink and her family wore on Halloween were inspired by Florence + the Machine’s haunting original song “Call Me Cruella.”

“Call me crazy, call me insane… but you’re stuck in the past and I’m ahead of the game,” Pink, 42, wrote on Instagram. “Willow’s fav lyrics.”

In the photo, Pink is dressed as evil Baroness Von Hellman from Disney’s live-action “101 Dalmatians” spin-off "Cruella," while her husband, Cary Hart channeled John the valet in a dark suit. Willow, 10, went as iconic villain Cruella De Vil and her brother, James, 4, transformed himself into an adorable dalmatian.

Pink’s rescue dog, Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart, also got into the Halloween spirit — but he did his own thing.

Last week, the singer posted pictures of the pup dressed as a spider and a panda. In both images, he appears to be having none of it.

“I mean he’s glad we rescued him but not every day is awesome for a Hart dog,” Pink joked in the caption.

During a 2017 appearance on “Late Night With Jimmy Kimmel,” Pink revealed that she and Hart, 46, pulled the “I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy” prank.

In a video that was played on the show, Hart is seen entering a then 6-year-old Willow’s room with an empty bag.

“I've some bad news. After you went to bed last night, I had a few beers and ate all your candy,” Hart announced. “There is one piece in there that I saved you.”

But Willow didn’t fall for her dad’s trick.

“You promise? You don’t, do you? I so don’t believe you,” Willow told him.

Pink couldn't have been more proud.

“She knows what’s going on!” Pink assured the audience, adding that Willow is “so smart.”

