Pink's daughter, Willow, shows off serious singing skills in Mom's TikTok debut

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The clip starts with Willow, dressed in a gray sweatshirt with a rainbow and smiley face on it, saying she can sing the song before she launches into it.

"Cover me in sunshine / Shower me in good times / Tell me that the world's been spinning / Since the beginning, and everything will be all right / Just cover me in sunshine," she sings.

The camera then pans to Pink, while other people can be heard in the background.

“OK!” Pink says, with a big grin on her face.

Pink, who is also mom to son Jameson, 4, with husband Carey Hart, has showcased Willow’s burgeoning singing talents before.

The two recorded a version of “A Million Dreams” in 2018, which appeared on “The Greatest Showman: Reimagined,” an album that honored the Hugh Jackman musical.

Last November, the duo teamed up to perform “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)” on ABC’s “The Disney Holiday Singalong.” Willow also appeared in her mom's 2016 video for her single “Just Like Fire.”

Jameson has shown off his pipes, too. Last September, Pink shared a video of her with her kids singing a song they made up called "Hidden Nuggets."

"How songs are made," she captioned the clip.