Sing it, Willow!

Pink’s 10-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, showed off her beautiful singing voice in a recent Instagram video.

The mother and daughter sang a traditional candle blessing song in Hebrew as they lit a menorah for Hanukkah, which began on Nov. 28 and ends on Dec. 6. Pink’s son, Jameson, 4, helped light some candles but didn’t join in the singing.

Willow sang in unison with her pop star mom, who has written in the past about her Jewish identity.

“Happy Chanukah (I mess up the words to every song I sing),” Pink captioned the sweet video. “I wish everyone peace in their hearts.”

Pink and her daughter have plenty of experience making music together. Earlier this year, they sang together on a new track called “Cover Me in Sunshine.” The song’s nostalgic music video featured candid shots of Pink and Willow spending a day together in the countryside, feeding animals and riding horses.

“This past year has been so many things for us,” Pink said in a press statement about the song. “Sad, lonely, scary, yes. It’s also been quiet, reflective and a great teacher. Willow and I find comfort in music, so we’re putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort, too.”

In addition to singing, it also looks like Willow has inherited her mom’s incredible acrobatic skills. She and Pink wowed everyone with their incredible, synchronized performance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, both twirling and spinning high in the air using aerial silks.

Willow seemed fearless as she twirled on the aerial silks. Christopher Polk/NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Pink recently honored her daughter in an emotional Instagram post for National Daughters Day in September.

“My wish for you is to be filled with passion and purpose, humor and curiosity,” she wrote. “And one day, far from now, when I’ve moved on, I wish for you to know in your center that you were the love of my life.”

