Pink's daughter Willow masters the art of makeup in her first tutorial video

Like mother, like daughter.

Pop star Pink is known for her bold style, and a new video featuring her 6-year-old mini-me, Willow, proves that it runs in the family.

On Wednesday, the singer-songwriter shared the clip she referred to as Willow's "first makeup tutorial."

But be warned: If you're planning to follow along with her little girl's lesson, you better not blink. Willow goes from bare-faced to full-glam in less than a minute — and when it comes to cosmetics, she makes her own rules.

For instance, lipstick isn't limited to lips, eyeshadow might as well be called under-eye shadow and a bright pigment liner is the perfect way to break up a boring forehead.

Oh, and don't worry about going too heavy on the glitter — you can't.

These helpful hints, which are delivered without any audio, may mark Willow's first foray into the wildly popular world of makeup tutorials, but she's a veteran when it comes to application.

Getting ready for night 2 Chicago ❤️💕

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Willz make up for the St. Louis show 😂

A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on

Past pics shared by Pink and by Willow's dad, Carey Hart, prove their daughter's color-outside-the-lines approach already qualifies as her signature style.

And it's evidence that Willow really listens to her mom.

Morning 💕

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

In an interview for the January issue of Cosmopolitan, Pink revealed some of the best advice she's handed down, and it goes way beyond makeup.

"(A) very important thing I tell my daughter is it’s very fun to be weird," she said. "And it’s very boring to be normal."

