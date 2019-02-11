Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It doesn't happen often, but sometimes losing a big award can be even better than winning it.

At least, that seems to be true in Pink's case.

The singer, who has been nominated for Grammys 20 times, always gets a prize from her family when she doesn't actually win a statuette, and Sunday was no exception. She'd been nominated for a single 2019 Grammy for best pop vocal album for "Beautiful Trauma." A few hours before the televised ceremony, the official announcement came out: Ariana Grande had won.

So Pink got her homemade prize: a tinfoil Grammy Award from her daughter, Willow, 7!

She posted the pictures of Willow and her son Jameson, 2, holding up the award, which is significantly larger than its legitimate twin. (Click on the photo to scroll through the pictures.)

Pink also tweeted about her plans for Grammy night, which were not exactly rock-star glamorous, since Jameson appears to be under the weather:

But let's give the maker of the tinfoil Grammy some credit: As Pink told Ellen DeGeneres last week, the faux award is actually crafted by her husband, Carey Hart.

"Every time I lose, Carey makes me a tinfoil Grammy," she said, and predicted she would not win this year. "And so, this will be my 17th tinfoil Grammy on Sunday."

Well, it's certainly the cutest consolation prize of all time — and it's the only kind of Grammy that can also keep your food fresh and, well, in the pink!