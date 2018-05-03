Pink's daughter couldn't keep her eyes open during mom's concert

share tweet pin email

There was one adorable Pink fan who just couldn't get the party started at her tour stop in Dallas Wednesday.

The Grammy-winning pop star posted a cute video shot by her husband, Carey Hart, of their 6-year-old daughter, Willow, nodding asleep in the stands while everyone else sang and danced during a stop on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour. (Note: Her Instagram post contains adult language).

I really rocked that shit tonight #dallas A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on May 1, 2018 at 10:16pm PDT

"I really rocked that s--- tonight,'' she wrote.

Wearing her noise-cancelling headphones, Willow struggles to stay awake, eventually giving a smile when she realizes dad is recording the moment.

Maybe she was tired out on a school night because of all the fun she's been having with her family, like giving her dad a hilarious haircut, conducting a makeup tutorial or hanging with her younger brother, Jameson.

Willow and Jameson joined Pink on the cover of People's 2018 "Beautiful" issue, in which she talks about motherhood and raising her children to be fearless.

"I tell my daughter the truth. I let her be 6, but I want her to know about fairness and kindness and that you have to fight for your rights, and that sometimes girls aren't paid as much as boys for the same job, and girls aren't treated the same, and that they have to work harder for everything," the "What About Us" singer revealed.

Willow has also gotten dating advice from Pink, who shared an inspiring message to her after winning an MTV Music Award in August.

"And you, my darling girl," the singer said, pointing to Willow, who was sitting with Hart in the audience "are beautiful and I love you."

Even when she's falling asleep to mom's music.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.