One day after her daughter showed off her singing talents, Pink put her son's set of pipes on display.

The “Walk Me Home” singer posted a video on TikTok on Tuesday, featuring son Jameson, 4, giving his own take on “Cover Me in Sunshine,” the original song big sister Willow, 9, belted out on the social media app on Monday.

