One day after her daughter showed off her singing talents, Pink put her son's set of pipes on display.
The “Walk Me Home” singer posted a video on TikTok on Tuesday, featuring son Jameson, 4, giving his own take on “Cover Me in Sunshine,” the original song big sister Willow, 9, belted out on the social media app on Monday.
"This one is trouble," Pink captioned the video.
“Hold on, I’m teaching Jameson a song, your song,” she says at the top of the clip.
The 41-year-old then proceeds to sing the lyrics to her son, prompting him to follow her lead and sing them, as well. Since he’s 4, though, his interpretation is more along the lines of adorable than: “Hey, let’s get the kid in the studio.”
After Jameson finishes, Pink laughs and asks what version of the song he sang.
“Low version,” he replies in a deep voice before he places his head on the table in front of him.
The clip of Jameson performing is the second video Pink has posted on her TikTok page. The first one featured Willow singing the tune and has garnered nearly 4 million views.
It sounds like the kids have taken to their mom’s career, too. In 2018, Willow joined her Grammy-winning mother to record a version of “A Million Dreams,” which appeared on “The Greatest Showman: Reimagined,” an album that paid tribute to the Hugh Jackman musical.
Last November, Pink and Willow performed “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)” on ABC’s “The Disney Holiday Singalong.” Willow also appeared in her mom's 2016 video for her hit “Just Like Fire.”
Jameson has also shown that he has a penchant for singing. Last September, Pink shared a video on Instagram which featured their adorable duet on a song they made up called “Hidden Nuggets.”