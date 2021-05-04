Pink recalls rewriting her will while battling COVID-19 last year

Pink has revealed that her battle with COVID-19 last year was so bad that she rewrote her will.

Pink and her 4-year-old son, Jameson, both tested positive for coronavirus in April 2020. The singer’s husband Carey Hart, 45, and their 9-year-old daughter, Willow, were not affected.

“It was really, really bad, and I rewrote my will,” Pink told Heart Radioshow host Mark Wright. The three-time Grammy winner said their symptoms were so severe that she wasn’t sure they would survive.

“I called my best friend and I said, ‘I just need you to tell Willow how much I love her,’” Pink recalled. “It was really really scary and really bad.”

Terrified that she was going to die, Pink began to worry about her legacy.

“As a parent, you think, ‘What am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? Are they going to make it in this world?’” Pink explained. “‘And what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I get to tell them anything?’”

Last May, Pink chronicled her experience with COVID-19 in an essay published by NBC News.

“Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother,” Pink wrote. “Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”

Pink, an ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), urged readers to support the global organization in its efforts to the fight the pandemic.

“As we begin to envision what life will look like on the other side of this, we need to put ourselves in the shoes of moms around the globe and consider doing what we can to help keep their babies safe," she wrote. "How can we partake in ensuring their access to the basic human rights that so many of us are afforded each and every day?"

