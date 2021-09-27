Try not to cry reading Pink's 'wish' for Willow in National Daughters Day post

Pink is showing the world how much her little girl means to her.

The “Walk Me Home” singer posted a series of pictures featuring daughter Willow over the weekend in honor of National Daughters Day.

“#nationaldaughtersday my wish for you is to be filled with passion and purpose, humor and curiosity,” the Grammy winner captioned the pictures on Instagram, which show Willow over the years from a baby to present day.

“And one day, far from now, when I’ve moved on, I wish for you to know in your center that you were the love of my life.”

Willow, who turned 10 earlier this year, has been a steady presence in Pink’s social feed, as the singer has shared many of their moments together.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Earlier this year, Willow starred in her mother’s video for “All I Know So Far.”

She also showed she has the potential to follow in her mom’s footsteps when the duo joined forces on the song “Cover Me in Sunshine.” They took that collaboration one step further — and a few feet higher — with an acrobatic routine while they sang the track at the Billboard Music Awards during a medley of Pink's hits.

"Willow, nailed it," the proud mom said while accepting the Icon Award at the ceremony in May.

While she showed off her singing skills on "Cover Me in Sunshine," Willow doesn't appear to be taken with the idea of fame or impressing others.

“She doesn’t care at all about any of this stuff. She doesn’t care at all,” Pink said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in May. “I was just in there messing around with this song, and she was like, ‘Can I sing on it?’ and I was like, ‘Sure.’ And she was like, ‘Cool, I’m going swimming.’”