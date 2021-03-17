See Pink's epic St. Patrick's Day leprechaun trap

Pink’s epic St. Patrick’s Day prank has her Instagram followers Dublin over with laughter!

“Naughty Leprechauns strike again,” she captioned her post.

In the video, Pink, 41, shares footage of the hilarious scene her 9-year-old daughter, Willow, and 4-year-old son, James, woke up to on Wednesday morning.

Paper plates decorated with clovers and plastic leprechaun hats are strewn on the floor, and green plastic cups are stacked high on tables after a night of mischief.

“Oh no. Oh no. The leprechauns…” Pink gasps, as she zooms in on overturned furniture and walls stamped with green handprints.

“We had the traps laid out for them and everything,” Pink says. “The kids are gonna be so bummed in the morning to know that we didn’t find these little troublesome, troublesome, troublesome leprechauns. They always so much damage. Oh man… we never catch them.”

The singer, who shares her children with husband Carey Hart, was inundated with comments from impressed fans.

“You are such an amazing mom, not many parents would be willing to dismantle the house for a good prank,” wrote one person.

Added another, “I bet you had fun setting this up. Lucky Kids!”

Willow and I are here to answer some of your questions today! Ask away using #AskPinkAndWillow 😊 pic.twitter.com/DEzT6mr5zB — P!nk (@Pink) March 3, 2021

Willow really needed the chuckle.

Earlier this month, the little girl and her mom opened up on Twitter about how they are coping through the COVID-19 epidemic.

“I don’t like most of it cause I really miss my friends, and I want to go back to school,” Willow revealed in the clip. “But I did get to read a lot.”

Pink has been finding solace in the kitchen.

"If I haven't baked two sourdough loaves before breakfast, then there's something wrong with my day!" she quipped.