All work and no play? For rock star mom Pink, not a chance!

The pop singer, who kicked off her Beautiful Trauma World Tour earlier this month, has taken her husband, Carey Hart, and two kids, Willow, 6, and Jameson, 1, along for the journey — and boy, do they take playtime seriously.

On Friday afternoon, for example, Pink shared a photo on Instagram from her pre-show play date with baby Jameson Moon.

Baby play before mama play #tourlife A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 15, 2018 at 9:53pm PDT

“Baby play before mama play,” the star wrote in a caption with the tagline “#tourlife.”

“Jamo,” as his mom often calls him, looks happy as can be in his wonderful “tour life” world. The photo shows the little guy having a blast in his own miniature pop-up ball pit.

Hart also shared a similar photo of the adorable, overall-wearing 1-year-old.

“Mama @pink don’t mess around when it comes to Willz and Jamo’s play room on tour,” the former professional motocross racer wrote. “These kids are roughing it!!”

He's got that right! Another photo in Hart's post shows a collection of other toys in the kids' playroom, including a coloring table, a mini kitchen set and a tricycle.

Time on tour means family memories for Pink’s close-knit quartet. Through the parents’ social posts, fans share every stage of their journey, both in concert and on the road.

From Monopoly on the tour bus table, to the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl, this family truly rocks.