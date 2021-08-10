Pink hosted a 'family Olympics at home' and the idea is pure gold

Pink and her daughter Willow just said sayonara to the Tokyo Olympics with a fun pool party.

On Tuesday, the singer shared an adorable photo of herself and Willow taking part in their "Family Olympics" and we might just steal the idea for ourselves.

"Had some Family Olympics at home today and even made some sushi in honor of Tokyo!" the mother of two captioned the post.

In the photo, the 41-year-old and her 10-year-old daughter pose side by side in coordinating bathing suits with their right arms in the air and a medal in each of their mouths.

Pink appears to have outraced her daughter and earned a gold medal during the fun competition, while Willow scored a silver medal. The singer showed off her competitive side in the caption and added the following cheeky hashtags: #mamawongold #betterluckinfouryearswills.

The "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer also shared a photo of her family's sushi feast and a second snapshot of her and Willow in a sweet embrace in the pool. Pink's fans seemed to love the family fun and showered the cool mom with praise in the comments section.

"Cutest family of all time! Love everything about this," one fan wrote.

Another asked, "can I be in your family?"

It's been a fun-filled summer so far in Pink and her husband Carey Hart's house. In June, the couple celebrated Willow's tenth birthday with an awesome party that included disco party lights, karaoke and party hats.

During the birthday bash, Willow's four-year-old brother, Jameson, stole the show and broke out some creative dance moves while his sister sang.

The proud parents also sent sweet shout-outs to their daughter on her big day, with Pink sharing a cute photo of herself having fun with Willow at a concert venue.

Hart posted a series of photos of his little girl and a video that showed her surfing behind a boat.

"The love of my life. My #1. The person who taught me instant love. The person who taught me to be a father. Happy 10th willow," he wrote.