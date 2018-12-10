Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

December is a pretty happy time for kids in general, what with the holidays and presents and lights and all that fun stuff. But when you're in the Hart family, there's one way to make it even more amazing.

Go to Disneyland!

We're delighted to see how much fun Pink, 39, her husband Carey Hart, 43, and their children Willow, 7 and Jameson, 1, had at the happiest place on earth over the weekend! Both parents shared images from the Anaheim-based theme park.

Not only do we get to see the smiling parents with little Jameson on a ride, if you click on the photos you can scroll through other goofy wackiness with daughter Willow.

Other photos have surfaced that show the parents getting some alone time on Splash Mountain as well as other rides. We're also loving how Pink got into the spirit of things with her Mickey Mouse baseball cap!

Though we're not quite sure what Hart means by breaking his liver (be sure to click on his post, too, to see more images) ...

It's been a rough couple of months for Pink and the family. First, the singer had to pause on her "Beautiful Trauma" tour in August due to a virus coupled with dehydration; then, in late October Willow took a tumble from the monkey bars (she's all right). Maybe they were just happy to be celebrating her 20th Grammy nomination, this time for best pop album for "Beautiful Trauma."

So it's lovely to see that the family is out there, smiling ... and back in the pink!