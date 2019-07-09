Pink won't let the "parenting police" get her down.

The Grammy-winning singer posted a photo of her daughter, Willow, 8, running through water, taking the opportunity to blast those critics who find a reason to cut down parents for doing things they deem inappropriate, making her point in a group of sassy hashtags she used. (Note the strong language used in the post.)

“Here’s a picture of my child running through water,” she began. “It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was..... gasp.... working!!!! In another country!"

She included the hashtags #instagramisfun, #f---theparentingpolice and #ifyoufeellikeunfollowingpleasegoddoitquickly.

The “Walk Me Home” singer, who's also mom to son, Jameson, 2, with husband Carey Hart, knows a thing or two about being parent-shamed.

Back in March, she posted a photo of her and her kids near a pelican while Jameson was not wearing a diaper, which infuriated some people.

"There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper," she wrote in part.

“People went as far as saying, ‘Someone should call child services,’ because he didn't have a diaper on, and ‘How dare I?’ — just some of the nastiest things,” she told Ellen DeGeneres about the picture a few weeks later. “I cried so hard after that, because I like to share my family. ... I’m prouder of my kids than anything I’ve ever done. And I just won’t share them anymore. I won’t do it.”

Pink also got into a war of words in March with a fan who took issue with her for sharing a private family meal on Instagram. Last December, another person who was upset at Hart let Jameson eat chocolate also got a mouthful from the singer.

Hart has also gone after the "parent police." Last year, he posted a photo of him and Jameson on a jet ski and tried to get a jump on the haters with his cheeky caption.

"Don’t worry parent police, he is safe and I put him right back in his bubble when we were done," he wrote.

While pundits continue to voice their opinions over Pink and Hart's parenting styles, the singer knows she is not the same person she was before having kids.

"I am completely changed since being a mom," she told Carson Daly on TODAY earlier this year. "I'm much more open, I'm much more accepting of myself, I'm much more thoughtful," she continued. "I think about the world more, and what we're leaving for these kids, and the direction we're headed in. And so I guess it changes your music."