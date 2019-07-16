Pink has figured out one way to quiet online critics who take issue with her parenting style.

After her latest run-in with the "parenting police," the 39-year-old Grammy winner disabled the comment capability on her Instagram page.

"Just a friendly reminder to those of you that need it, there will be no more comments on this page!" the singer captioned a photo Monday of hubby Carey Hart enjoying a glass of wine on a pool float.

"Hahahaha! looks like you’re gonna have to go tell it on the mountain!!!!! Good luck to ya! And to everyone else; I love you forever," she added.

The outspoken star peppered her message with several emoji of a hand flashing a middle finger.

Pink disabled the comments function on her Instagram page after her latest run-in with the "parenting police." Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

The "What About Us" singer's post came a day after she defended herself after sharing photos of her children, Willow, 8, and Jameson, 2, running through the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin.

Pink must have known there would be a backlash to the photo because she shared it with a message letting fans know she and her kids are Jewish.

"(A)nd for all the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mother’s family,” she wrote.

She also noted that Peter Eisenman, the American architect who built the Holocaust memorial, “believed in children being children" while at the memorial.

“(T)o me this is a celebration of life after death,” Pink explained. “Please keep your hatred and judgement to yourselves.”

Almost immediately, critics took to the comments to slam the singer.

"Τhis place is not definitely a hide and seek place, dear Pink," one hissed.

Wrote another, "A memorial for dead people is not the place to have fun. Maybe leave the kids behind next time."

Earlier this month, Pink, who's been a frequent target for online mommy-shamers, clapped back at the "parenting police" when she posted a photo of her daughter running through a sprinkler.

“It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water,” Pink wrote in the caption. “And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was ... gasp ... working!!! In another country!”