June 3, 2019, 2:26 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Pink made her daughter's cheeks go red!

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of herself performing an acrobatic stunt at Willow’s 8th birthday party — and while it racked up more than 800,000 likes, the guest of honor was slightly mortified, according to her mom.

“When mom embarrasses you at your own birthday party,” Pink captioned the clip that was filmed at a freerunning and parkour training facility in California.

“Adopt me please!” wrote one fan after watching Pink execute the move. Raved another, “So strong. I’m mesmerized.”

Earlier on Sunday, Pink, 39, posted a sweet photo tribute in honor of the birthday girl.

“Willow Sage. There are no words for this feeling, this love, this gratitude, this wonder,” the rocker wrote on Instagram.

Proud dad Carey Hart was feeling equally nostalgic.

“Happy 8th b day to my daughter Willow,” the motocross racer tweeted. “I love you so much that it hurts. I enjoy everyday we have together, even the days I wanna squeeze you. You are growing into an amazing lil person and I’m so proud of you. Love you to the moon, around it 10 million times, and back. You cooked a good one mama @pink.”

Pink and Hart, who tied the knot in 2006 are also parents of son Jameson, 2.

It should come as no surprise that Willow requested high-flying fun for her special day. Last month, Hart shared footage of Willow in a harness nailing Pink’s aerial routine. “There you go!” Pink could be heard cheering. “Yeah!”

Along with the daredevil gene, Willow has also inherited her mama’s vocal talents. The duo are featured on “The Greatest Showman — Reimagined" album singing “A Million Dreams.”

“She’s a fireball,” Pink raved of Willow in 2016. “She’s pitch-perfect and she’s loud, which is always good… If you can’t hit the note, just be loud. I just let her be free and wild. I just love watching the world through her eyes. She’s completely unjaded, unstained. She’s just amazing.”