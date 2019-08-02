Pink is all about mom solidarity — and colorful hair.

Just two days after fellow celebrity mama Jessica Simpson faced social-media backlash for allowing her 7-year-old daughter, Maxwell, to dye her long locks lilac, the outspoken pop star responded with a show of solidarity.

"I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored," Pink wrote. "So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday."

The photos that accompanied that caption showed the mother of three dying 8-year-old daughter Willow's previously blond hair a bright teal blue.

Pink then added a series of pointed hashtags to fully get her message across, including #BlueHairDontCare, #GetYourOwnKids, #ParentPoliceAreActuallyJustLonelySadPeople and #IllDyeYourHairTooLosers.

And she added one more: #OhLookMaNoComments.

That final hashtag was meant to inform any potential mom-shamers that they'd have to find an outlet other than her Instagram post to vent their disapproval. And it's easy to understand why she turned off comments after what Simpson faced on her own post.

While some fans loved the pics of Maxwell's makeover and supported Simpson's choice to let her little girl express herself with something so seemingly harmless, others took issue.

"Isn't she too young to have her hair dyed?" one wondered.

"Why start ruining her hair so young?" another asked.

Some called it "sad," others deemed it "a shame," and one commenter claimed that by allowing a young child to dye her hair, Simpson was "raising a lil monster."

As for Pink, she has no patience for such judgments.

Earlier this year, the Grammy winner declared that she would no longer share photos and videos of her children online at all after experiencing what felt to her like a constant barrage of criticism.

"So many people on social media go in on me all the time," she told Ellen DeGeneres in April, shortly after sharing a video in which Willow said "damn it!" "And, this one, some people were like, ‘Nice language. I’m sure that came from you.’ And, ‘What kind of a mother do you think you are?' ... I don’t like how brave people are anonymously and rude, just mean. Mean, mean-spirited."

She added, "I just won't share them anymore. I won't do it."

Eventually, she relaxed that stance, choosing instead not to show their full faces and, at times, to simply turn off the comments rather than face further parenting critiques — as she did with her most recent post.