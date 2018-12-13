Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Gina Vivinetto

Pink has zero patience for the internet shame police — and she's letting them know it again in a epic clap back.

When a nasty commenter accused Pink's hubby, Carey Hart, 43, of being an irresponsible dad, the singer, 39, shot back to defend him.

It all went down Wednesday when the "What About Us" singer shared a cute pic of her son, Jameson, who turns 2 on Dec. 26, with gooey chocolate smeared all over his face and hands.

"Chocolate is good for babies right? Help me Instagram, we can’t possibly parent without you," she joked.

Apparently it wasn't clear to all her fans that she was only kidding — because, sure enough, one came into Pink's comments to share her parenting criticisms.

"Sarcasm I love as I am (sarcastic) too," the woman wrote, "but with your husband being in the spotlight so often with his complete lack of regard for proper care or concern at times with your kids, this comment isn't funny."

"I love your music, your kids are beautiful but your husband, I'm sorry, lacks the responsibility your kids need in his care," the woman added. "I know hit your fave button. I'll miss your posts."

In her reply, Pink let the lady have it.

"You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father. Answer me this: How often have you spent time with my husband? How often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children?" the singer wrote.

Pink and Hart will celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary in January. Araya Diaz / Getty Images

"Are you aware of their development? Even better: What are your credentials in Parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? S---, are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teaser? These are bold statements from a social media spectator," she went on.

"God bless your perfect path," Pink concluded. "I have no interest in that myself. However, do check in from time to time to let us all know what other teachings you may have for us, oh perfect f------ stranger."

Fun dad Hart likely took it all in stride. After all, the motocross pro relishes sharing pics of Jameson and big sister Willow, 7, enjoying dirt bike rides and bar food with him.

In April, Hart shared a photo of himself taking his tiny son on a jet ski ride — and preemptively called out the "parent police" in his caption.

"Don’t worry parent police, he is safe and I put him right back in his bubble when we were done," he joked.