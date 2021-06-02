'This is ten': See Pink and Carey Hart's loving tributes for Willow's birthday

Pink and Carey Hart are celebrating their daughter Willow's 10th birthday.

The couple gushed over their little girl in separate Instagram tributes on Wednesday, with Hart calling her the person "who taught me to be a father."

Pink, 41, shared an adorable pic of her and Willow clowning around together at a concert venue. In the photo, Willow can be seen momentarily resting on her hoverboard.

"My dear one. Little tree. Thank you. Happy Birthday," the mom of two captioned it, adding a red heart emoji and the hashtags #thisisten and #adecadeoflove.

Proud dad Hart, 45, honored his daredevil daughter by sharing a gallery of images of her, including a video of her surfing behind a boat. At first, Willow navigates the waves while holding a long rope attached to the boat. But seconds later, she tosses the rope onto the back of the boat and continues surfing without a tether.

Hart got emotional in his caption, calling his daughter "the love of my life. My #1. The person who taught me instant love. The person who taught me to be a father."

He added, "You are growing up way to (sic) fast. But because you have an amazing mother and myself, I can’t wait to see the strong and independent woman you become. I love you."

Pink and Carey Hart pose with their son, Jameson, and daughter, Willow, at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. Emma McIntyre / NBC

The brave little girl, who's been known to race BMX bikes, rock purple hair and even pull out her own loose tooth, showed off her adventurous side last month when she joined her rock star mom in an aerial acrobatic routine at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Pink was honored with an Icon Award at the ceremony. During her acceptance speech, she sent sweet shoutouts to Willow and to her 4-year-old son, Jameson.

"Willow, nailed it. Jameson, nailing it," she said before thanking fans for their support.

"I love what I do, and I love the people that I get to do it with, and we're pretty good at what we do. But it wouldn't matter if no one came to see us and play with us, so all you guys out there and around the world, thank you for coming out," said the star.