Pink brought her family to the Super Bowl and they had the best time

Take Your Kids to Work Day has a whole new meaning when mom is Pink.
Whether it's the VMA Awards, the Grammys or (as we saw Sunday) Super Bowl 52, daughter Willow, 6, and son Jameson, 1, are usually somewhere on hand — along with dad Carey Hart.
There was plenty of pregame preparation for the Philadelphia Eagles loyalists, with Jameson toddling around in full sweats:
And mom psyching him up for an expected Eagles win (they did, 41-33 against the New England Patriots):
Willow even got to step out onto the field with mom!
Of course, we all know that despite her smiles, Pink, 38, was not feeling 100 percent ahead of her rendition of the national anthem. She came out onto the field with a throat lozenge, which she removed from her mouth just before launching into a performance the NFL called "incredible."
And in the end, as we always knew she would, Pink came out on top:
Now that's known as scoring one for the home team!
TODAY loves ... PinkPlay Video - 1:12
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.