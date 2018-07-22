Pink brings Willow and Jameson on tour with her, and the backstage pics are so cute

share tweet pin email

Pink is on tour this summer, and she has two very special fans by her side: daughter Willow Sage Hart, 7, and son Jameson Moon Hart, 1.

The "What About Us" singer previously opened up about her decision to bring her little ones on tour, saying that together they'll make "amazing memories."

And boy was she right.

Walking into the venue today. 💕💕💕 A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 19, 2018 at 7:10am PDT

From pre-show kisses to playing in the stands, Pink's photos of her kids on tour with her are just too cute. In this Instagram pic, Willow reaches out to her little brother as the siblings walk backstage at their mama's show.

That smile 😘😊 A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 14, 2018 at 2:29am PDT

Being on tour is not just about sound check and meet-and-greets for Pink's family. In Adelaide, Australia, Willow took some time for fun and games while her mom made this cute video of Willow having fun on what looks like a slide coated with ice!

Perth!!!!! 😍 A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 2, 2018 at 3:37am PDT

Earlier this month in Perth, Jameson rode around exploring the venue, equipped with a colorful helmet and his pacifier.

The toddler also does double duty, working as his mom's makeup artist.

Pre show A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 13, 2018 at 8:33am PDT

When Pink and her crew show up for the gig in Melbourne, Jameson gets a turn in the makeup chair — and his smiles show how excited he is to be there for his amazing mom!

Pink's kids may be having an unconventional summer vacation but there's no doubt that the memories they make on tour with their mom will stay with them for a lifetime.

Pre show warm up upside down kisses A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 17, 2018 at 1:43am PDT

Pink's pre-show ritual is probably different than most rockstars' — but way cuter.

Besides knowing how to rock a stadium crowd into a frenzy, Pink, 38, is beloved by her fans because of her honesty and candor. Whether she's talking about trying to make her marriage with husband Carey Hart work or asking fans how they handle parenting struggles, one thing's for sure — we'll keep watching to see what this strong woman does next!