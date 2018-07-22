Pink brings Willow and Jameson on tour with her, and the backstage pics are so cute

Pink is on tour this summer, and she has two very special fans by her side: daughter Willow Sage Hart, 7, and son Jameson Moon Hart, 1.
The "What About Us" singer previously opened up about her decision to bring her little ones on tour, saying that together they'll make "amazing memories."
And boy was she right.
From pre-show kisses to playing in the stands, Pink's photos of her kids on tour with her are just too cute. In this Instagram pic, Willow reaches out to her little brother as the siblings walk backstage at their mama's show.
Being on tour is not just about sound check and meet-and-greets for Pink's family. In Adelaide, Australia, Willow took some time for fun and games while her mom made this cute video of Willow having fun on what looks like a slide coated with ice!
Earlier this month in Perth, Jameson rode around exploring the venue, equipped with a colorful helmet and his pacifier.
The toddler also does double duty, working as his mom's makeup artist.
When Pink and her crew show up for the gig in Melbourne, Jameson gets a turn in the makeup chair — and his smiles show how excited he is to be there for his amazing mom!
Pink's kids may be having an unconventional summer vacation but there's no doubt that the memories they make on tour with their mom will stay with them for a lifetime.
Pink's pre-show ritual is probably different than most rockstars' — but way cuter.
Besides knowing how to rock a stadium crowd into a frenzy, Pink, 38, is beloved by her fans because of her honesty and candor. Whether she's talking about trying to make her marriage with husband Carey Hart work or asking fans how they handle parenting struggles, one thing's for sure — we'll keep watching to see what this strong woman does next!