April 12, 2019, 11:41 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Nearly a year after their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline "Emmy" Miller, died after drowning in a neighbor's pool, Bode and Morgan Miller's midwife is sharing a heartbreaking photo from the toddler's funeral last June.

The former Olympic skier and his pro beach volleyball player wife granted permission to close friend Lindsey Meehleis to share the photo, along with her emotional eulogy.

The tragic photo finds Meehleis delivering her moving eulogy while standing next to a photo of Emmy. A video image of the smiling toddler is also seen on a nearby screen.

Meehleis' touching words recalled the strength Morgan showed when giving birth to Emmy three weeks before her due date — and the midwife found herself wondering if the little girl had inherited her mother's power.

Emeline "Emmy" Miller TODAY

"The strength that Morgan found that night was Emmy’s first gift," Meehleis said. "For Emmy knew that her time here would be short, and she knew that in order for her parents to survive her loss, that the strength that they found that night wasn’t optional, it was necessary."

She recalled welcoming "our little bringer of light," describing newborn Emmy as being immediately "connected with everyone in the room."

Emmy's tragic death was not in vain, she told mourners.

"While her time here was short, her fierce energy has forever changed the world," she shared. "She came forth ... sacrificing her own life in order to save the lives of many others."

Emmy died on June 10, 2018, after falling into a neighbor's swimming pool the previous day while on a visit with her mother and siblings. In their grief, Bode and Morgan learned that drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1 to 4 years old.

In late July, the couple spoke with TODAY, where for the first time they shared details of the tragedy to let other parents know how quickly a child's life can be lost.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't pray for the opportunity to go back to that day and make it different. But now we have this opportunity to make other parents' days different," Morgan Miller told TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

"We have the choice to live our days with purpose, to make sure that no other parent has to feel what we're feeling," she said.

Since Emmy's death, the couple, alongside fellow parent Nicole Hughes, who also lost her child after a tragic drowning, has worked with the American Academy of Pediatrics to update its recommendations regarding water safety and drowning prevention.

The AAP's guidelines, which can be found on HealthyChildren.org, include advising parents to "be vigilant" at bath time and to empty all buckets and wading pools immediately.

The organization also recommends all children be taught how to swim beginning at age 1. Children and teens should wear life jackets whenever they're near open bodies of water.

More of the AAP's recommendations: