As the child of two professional dancers, we'd expect little Shai Chmerkovskiy to have some sweet moves.

And sure enough, the 9-month-old son of "Dancing with the Stars" pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy is already walking.

Just look at him go!

Someone help him...the drawers now don't open 🤷🏼‍♀️... #childproofing has begun ...to be continued. A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Oct 7, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

"Someone help him ... the drawers now don't open ... #childproofing has begun," Murgatroyd, 31, captioned an Instagram video of Shai toddling around the kitchen.

Sure enough, we can see Shai pulling at every handle he passes along the way, emitting screams of frustration over the fact that they seem to be stuck shut.

Or maybe they're screams of joy for how nimble he is on two legs!

Or maybe he's just a baby who likes to scream. (Probably the latter.)

Shai is no stranger to physical activity — in fact, he's already gotten dance lessons from his dad and his doting uncle, dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

Now it's only a matter of time before he gets his own spinoff show. "Toddling with the Tots?" We'd be into it.

He was sleeping this morning, so Momma didn't get to say her goodbye before work 😭 4 more hours..... #dwtslife @dancingabc season 25 has begun 💥 A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Aug 27, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Congratulations on the milestone, Shai ... and good luck to the parents responsible for this lively little one!