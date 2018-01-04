'DWTS' pros Peta and Maksim celebrate son's 1st birthday with sweet messages

share tweet pin email

On his first birthday, Shai Chmerkovskiy is toddling with the stars.

The adorable infant's famous parents, "Dancing With the Stars" pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, and Peta Murgatroyd, 31, took to Instagram Thursday to celebrate their son's big milestone.

Murgatroyd posted a picture from the day Shai was born, on Jan. 4, 2017. The New Zealand-born dancer, a two-time "DWTS" champ, captioned the pic, "Happy 1st Birthday my sweet Shai Aleksander."

Her husband, who's also a veteran of the reality competition series, added a video of Shai showing off some of his own moves — walking around a room while speaking into a toy phone. Murgatroyd can be seen in the clip pretending to talk to Shai through her smartphone.

"@petamurgatroyd and I can't believe it's been a year already and would like to ask you to stop growing so fast! May you always be healthy, happy and curious!" his dad wrote on the Instagram post. "Now please get off the phone so we can tell you this!"

We've seen Shai grow over the past 12 months courtesy of his parents' social media accounts. He's gotten some dance tips from his dad, he's hit the gym with his mother, and he's mastered the art of climbing the stairs.

Who knows what the little guy has planned for the next 365 days!