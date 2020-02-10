Penn Badgley and wife are expecting first child after two miscarriages

Penn Badgley is going to be a dad!

The "You" star is expecting with wife Domino Kirke. While announcing her pregnancy, Kirke revealed that earlier in their relationship, the couple experienced two miscarriages.

"On the road again," Kirke wrote, alongside a photo of her baby bump. "Pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done."

Kirke went on to detail her first pregnancy, at 25, when she "knew nothing" and "had no community." At the time, she was dating musician Morgan O'Kane, and gave birth to a son, Cassius, in 2009. At the same time, Kirke took a break from her music career to train as a doula.

"I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries," Kirke wrote. "Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have."

Kirke finished the post with a sweet note to her unborn child.

"You're already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we've never had to, little one," she wrote. "Thank you."

This will be Badgley's first child. It's also an example of life imitating art: Badgley's Netflix series, "You," ended with a reveal that his character will soon be a father.

In an interview with Us Weekly in October 2019, Kirke said that Badgley is already a "good stepdad" to her 10-year-old son.

"He doesn't have to be 'Dad,' so he can have more fun with him," said Kirke, who co-parents Cassius with O'Kane. "It's really nice. The stepparent thing is definitely uncharted territory for me because I didn't grow up with one, but... he takes care of him really well."