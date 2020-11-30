Paul Walker's daughter shares throwback photo with dad 7 years after his death

It's hard to believe it's been seven years since "The Fast and the Furious" star Paul Walker died in a car crash.

Meadow Walker, 22, paid tribute to her late father Monday by sharing a sweet throwback photo showing her sitting on her father's lap as a little girl sleeping. Her dad also appeared to be taking a snooze in the adorable pic.

"A silly day to remember in sadness. Today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world," she wrote in the caption. "Here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping."

The actor would have turned 47 last September. His only child marked the day by sharing another fond memory with her dad.

Meadow Walker posted a photo of herself as a toddler with her arm around her famous father. Both of them have piercing blue eyes that make it totally clear that they're related.

"The moment I realized we are twins. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul," she wrote.

Paul Walker died in a car crash on Nov. 30, 2013, in Valencia, California, just weeks after Meadow celebrated her 15th birthday.

Meadow Walker currently works as a model and is helping to keep her father's legacy alive through the Paul Walker Foundation, which focuses on doing good work in the community and supporting young scholars who have a passion for the ocean. According to the foundation's website, one of Paul Walker's goals was to finish his education in marine biology.

Meadow Walker is also close with the family of Vin Diesel, who was one of her father's co-stars in the "Fast and the Furious" movies. In June, she snapped a selfie with Diesel's three young kids, along with a poignant caption: "Family, forever."