Paul Rudd and his look-alike son celebrated Kansas City's Super Bowl victory

The Super Bowl played host to plenty of famous faces this year (Hi, J.Lo!), but no one was more excited to see the Kansas City Chiefs win than superfan Paul Rudd.

The actor attended the game with his son, Jack Sullivan Rudd, who happens to bear a striking resemblance to his father, right down to the signature smirk.

Considering Rudd looks like he hasn't aged in decades (despite the star's claims that he can "feel the difference"), it's not totally surprising that his teenage son is dead ringer for his famous dad.

The two even made it onto the field following the big win and were able to celebrate with the winning team. In one video from the night, Rudd and his son enthusiastically embrace Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offer their congratulations.

Paul Rudd is every @Chiefs fan rn 😂 pic.twitter.com/8VFLajmhvO — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 3, 2020

In an interview with Fox after the game, Rudd explained what it felt like to finally watch his team win the Super Bowl saying, "It feels like I'm seeing colors for the first time in my life." Jack also chimed in saying, "It doesn't even feel real."

Apparently his son was so overwhelmed by the outcome that his nose started to bleed! "Poor Jack got a nosebleed he was so excited," Rudd told the reporter.

"I have a bloody nose!" Jack echoed, still in high spirits. "I didn't even know when it happened."

The happiest people in the stadium? Diehard @Chiefs fans Paul Rudd and his son Jack!@pschrags is on it: pic.twitter.com/QdIOsijQP7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

Even with the spontaneous nosebleed, both father and son agreed, "Nothing is better than this."

We have to imagine that's one father-son outing they'll never forget!