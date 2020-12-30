Patrick Mahomes on engagement, fiancée's pregnancy: 'It's bigger than football'

Patrick Mahomes has had a year filled with milestones that include leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years, but two events in his life have stood above the rest.

At the end of a tragic year across the world, the 25-year-old superstar quarterback reflected on some of the positives of the 2020 he has had with fiancée, Brittany Lynne Matthews, 25, who is pregnant with their first child.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"To me, it had to be a tie with the engagement and the pregnancy," he said on Kansas City's 610 Sports Radio show "The Drive" on Monday. "Those things are special that you don't get to happen a lot in your life.

"Being able to be a dad and be able to get married here soon, I'm truly thankful for that. The Super Bowl was awesome as well, but those change your life and it's bigger than football."

Mahomes proposed in September at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, and then the couple shared in October that they are expecting a girl.

The two have also been trying to stay safe during the pandemic, particularly after they had to sleep in different rooms in October after Mahomes high-fived another NFL player who later tested positive for COVID-19 following a win over the New England Patriots.

After celebrating their first Christmas together as an engaged couple, the high school sweethearts are now looking forward to the next chapter of their lives in 2021. The reigning Super Bowl MVP was asked what his goals are outside of trying to win another Super Bowl as the Chiefs get set to defend their title.

"I would say just to be the best father that I could possibly be," he said. "It's gonna be a new thing for me, first-time dad and to be able to experience that, go through that, I just want to do whatever I can to make our little girl's life the best it can possibly be."