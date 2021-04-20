Patrick Mahomes opens up about fatherhood and why he got the COVID-19 vaccine

Patrick Mahomes is settling into parenthood quite nicely!

In a Monday interview with ESPN's Adam Teicher, Mahomes was asked what he's had to give up now that he's a dad. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback didn't hesitate to set the record straight.

Patrick Mahomes on what he's had to give up now that he's a dad: "Definitely not as much golf and video games.'' — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) April 19, 2021

"Definitely not as much golf and video games," the first time dad answered.

Mahomes, who is recovering from toe surgery, also shared why getting the COVID-19 vaccine was important to him.

"To me, it was more of a personal decision with having a baby girl and knowing I was going to be around people,'' he said. "I wanted to make sure I did whatever I could to help keep her healthy.''

Mahomes, 25, and fiancée Brittany Matthews, 25, welcomed their little girl, Sterling Skye, on February 20. The proud dad posted an Instagram announcement featuring the infant's tiny fist wrapped around her parents' hands.

The couple, who have been dating since 2012, got engaged in September 2020, and shared Matthews was expecting later that month.

"Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️" Matthews wrote in an Instagram caption.

With a 2022 wedding date set, the couple has been finalizing details for their big day. Over the weekend, Matthews shared photos on Instagram of her wedding dress shopping with family and friends, which included a shot of her giving Sterling, a kiss.

When not focusing on the wedding, Mahomes and Matthews have been soaking up life as a family of three - and clapping back to anyone who thinks otherwise.

"(For the people) that are so concerned about where Sterling has been or if we've been leaving her or what she looks like and when we're going to post a photo, she's been with us everywhere we go," Matthews said in a March Instagram post. "I haven't left her for more than a few hours because I'm breastfeeding, so I either need to feed her or pump every three or so hours."

