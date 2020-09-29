For anyone not using the correct name of the reigning Super Bowl MVP, his mother is setting the record straight.

Randi Mahomes, whose son is Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, expressed her frustration at "Monday Night Football" announcers this week after they kept referring to her son as "Pat" during the broadcast.

If this announcer doesn’t stop calling my son Pat.. ugh i may scream... lol #help @ESPNNFL @espn — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) September 29, 2020

"If this announcer doesn’t stop calling my son Pat.. ugh i may scream... lol #help @ESPNNFL @espn" she tweeted.

Unlike many parents who are all about their child's nickname, Randi Mahomes would like people to use the name she and her husband gave their son, whose full name is Patrick Lavon Mahomes II. (The 25-year-old's dad is former MLB pitcher Patrick Mahomes Sr.)

Parents of other Patricks could relate.

"I hear you!! I have a son named Patrick and it drives me bonkers when someone calls him Pat!!!" one dad commented.

"I have a son named Patrick & I don’t think I would be happy with anyone calling him 'Pat,'" another mom replied.

The name is Patrick Mahomes, not Pat. Harry How / Getty Images

Word of her tweet eventually reached the booth in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

"Guilty, guilty, guilty," ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said on the air, laughing. "I apologize, Patrick."

The reigning NFL MVP didn't need any help from his mom when it came to anything on the field, as he threw four touchdown passes and ran for another in the latest impressive win for the defending Super Bowl champions.

No, let them keeping ranking him #4 in the league.....we love it https://t.co/Q9am7rt4mS — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 29, 2020

He also became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career passing yards, doing it in only 34 games.

But, most importantly, his mother made sure that her son will be called by his proper name.

"Officially never calling him anything other than Patrick from this moment on...," the NFL Network's Peter Schrager tweeted.

"Yes, thank you," replied Mahomes' fiancee, Brittany Matthews.