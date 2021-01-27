Patrick Mahomes' fiancée shares pic of baby bump ahead of Super Bowl

Brittany Lynne Matthews has shared a joyful reminder that Patrick Mahomes has two major events coming up.

The fiancêe of the superstar quarterback gave a glimpse of her baby bump as she shared a congratulatory post on Instagram Tuesday after Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to their second straight Super Bowl over the weekend.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"Just so dang proud of you🥺👏🏼#RUNITBACK" she wrote.

Mahomes, 25, is hoping to become the first quarterback to repeat as a Super Bowl champion since his upcoming opponent, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady, 43, did it with the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP is hoping to win another ring and then become a father, as Matthews, 25, is pregnant with the couple's first child. The high school sweethearts got engaged after Mahomes proposed in September at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, and then shared in October that they are expecting a girl.

"Hopefully right after the Super Bowl I'm able to bring a little girl into this world and get to become a dad in the offseason and get to see that process as well," Mahomes said on Kansas City's 610 Sports Radio show "The Drive" last month.

Matthews shared a photo of her cradling her baby bump on Instagram Sunday ahead of the Chiefs beating the Buffalo Bills.

"Can’t want to be your mama little girl💕" she wrote.

When it comes to which event has him more excited, it's no contest for Mahomes.

"Being able to be a dad and be able to get married here soon, I'm truly thankful for that," he said on "The Drive" last month. "The Super Bowl (last year) was awesome as well, but those change your life and it's bigger than football."