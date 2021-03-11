Patrick Mahomes' fiancée shares 1st video of couple's baby daughter

Brittany Matthews, the fiancée of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, has shared the first video of the couple’s baby, a daughter named Sterling Skye they welcomed last month.

On Wednesday, Matthews posted a video on Instagram showing her working out that shows the progression of her pregnancy.

The clip, set to the Brett Young song “Lady,” features Matthews doing squats, beginning at just over 24 weeks. There are then shots of her as her stomach grows during the course of her pregnancy, culminating during the 39th week, which she notes was one day before she was induced. The last image features Matthews doing the same exercise with Sterling tucked on her chest.

“The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life Baby girl, we love you!” Matthews captioned the video.

The public has not seen much of Sterling since her birth.

"We will share photos of her when we (feel) the time is right," Matthews wrote last month on her Instagram story. "I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

While the couple gets used to being a family of three, they are also keeping busy planning a wedding. Last week, Matthews revealed on Instagram she and Mahomes have chosen a date and location for their nuptials, although she didn’t reveal any specific information.

“It’s wedding planning time. We have a date & place wahoooooo,” she captioned a pair of photos of her and Mahomes, along with the hashtag #2022, which would indicate the ceremony will be held next year.

