Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews share new photo with 2-month-old daughter

Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews are showing off their little girl.

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 25, posted a pair of photos on Instagram, including one of himself and Matthews posing with their 2-month-old daughter, Sterling.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The photos capture the family as they marked Monday's home opener for the National Women’s Soccer League's new Kansas City franchise, in which Matthews, also 25, has an ownership stake. The new parents are seen wearing KC NWSL T-shirts in the first photo, and the second shows the two on the field along with Mahomes' brother, Jackson.

“Chillin with the owner,” Mahomes captioned the post.

Matthews also shared those photos, as well as a few others, in her own post Monday.

“Home Opener!” she wrote, while also including a shot of her and Mahomes on the field and another of her and the Mahomes brothers all wearing a No. 8 jersey with “Matthews” on the back.

Matthews and Mahomes enjoyed a night out to watch her soccer team play. brittanylynne / Instagram

Kansas City ended up dropping a 3-1 decision Monday to the Houston Dash.

Mahomes and Matthews have showed off Sterling since her birth in February. A few weeks after she was born, Matthews shared the first video of their little girl. Less than two weeks later, Mahomes posted the first photo of her. The couple also shared a picture of the baby to celebrate her first Easter.

Matthews, who has revealed she and Mahomes have chosen a wedding date, has said the couple takes Sterling everywhere they go, and she backed that up when she brought her along wedding dress shopping earlier this month.

Sterling, however, was nowhere to be seen when Mahomes and Matthews celebrated their ninth anniversary, proving that maybe — just maybe — parents do need some alone time.