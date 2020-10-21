Patrick Mahomes and fiancée use their dogs for sweet baby gender reveal

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going to be a girl dad!

Mahomes' fianceé, Brittany Lynne Matthews, shared a video on Wednesday revealing their future child's gender.

"Baby Girl💕💕P.s- Yes, my dogs walked down a run way with pink paws for the reveal," she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Mahomes and Matthews are standing in front of a giant wall of balloons and lights that say "BOY OR GIRL."

Then their two dogs — Steel and Silver — strut their stuff down the runway towards their excited humans, leaving pink footprints in their wake.

Mahomes proposed to Matthews in September in a romantic set-up inside Arrowhead Stadium. A few weeks later, the couple announced they are expecting.

At the time, Matthews shared a photo of them holding a sonogram picture.

"Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️," she wrote.

Mahomes, 25, and Matthews, 25, started dating at Whitehouse High School in Texas when Mahomes was a sophomore and Matthews was a junior, the Kansas City Star reported. When they first started dating, Mahomes was still playing safety on the football team and hadn’t yet turned into the standout quarterback we know him as today.

In July, Mahomes agreed to a historic contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs after the team won the Super Bowl last year, the first for the team in 50 years.

He was also named the Most Valuable Player following the Chiefs' Super Bowl win in February. He rallied his team in the second half to clinch the win.

Earlier this year, Mahomes told GQ that he and Matthews quarantined together in their recently purchased home with their two dogs. Earlier this month, Mahomes explained he was sleeping in a different room from Matthews after he high-fived another NFL player who later tested positive for COVID-19.

After the Chiefs beat the New England Patriots on Oct. 5, Mahomes approached Patriots star defensive back Stephon Gilmore.

"...I went up to him after the game and just gave him a high five like I've done my whole career and not thinking about it was a little bit of a mental lapse," Mahomes said at a press conference later that week.

"Obviously had a little lapse at the end of the game, just trying to show respect to a great football player who I hope is getting better very quickly," he added. "I'll just try to keep away from that and try not to do it again."

He added staying safe and COVID-free is a concern for him, given his partner's pregnancy.

"It's something that I think about every day," he said. "You have to think about that with her being pregnant and kind of at a high-risk category so I just try to do my best..."