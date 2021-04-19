IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Patrick Mahomes' fiancée, Brittany Matthews, brings baby wedding dress shopping

Brittany Matthews brought her baby daughter, Sterling, along for the fun as she picked out a wedding dress for her upcoming nuptials with Patrick Mahomes.
By Scott Stump

Brittany Matthews made sure her baby daughter got one of the first glimpses of the wedding dress she will wear for her upcoming nuptials with Patrick Mahomes.

The fiancée of the Kansas City Chiefs superstar shared photos on Instagram of her day of wedding dress shopping with family and friends, which included a shot of her giving their baby daughter, Sterling, a kiss in the middle of the fun.

Brittany Matthews (left) gives her baby daughter, Sterling, a kiss as she shops for her wedding dress. brittanylynne / Instagram

"Beyond thankful for my girls (& Jackson😂)," she wrote, referring to Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson, 20, who also joined in the festivities.

Jackson Mahomes also shared some photos on Instagram of the day.

"You will be the best bride!" he wrote. "Can’t wait for the wedding!"

It's no surprise that Sterling, who was born in February and will be 2 months old on Tuesday, was spending the day with her mom. Matthews shared in a video last month that she and Mahomes are always bringing her with them.

"(For the people) that are so concerned about where Sterling has been or if we've been leaving her or what she looks like and when we're going to post a photo, she's been with us everywhere we go," Matthews said. "I haven't left her for more than a few hours because I'm breastfeeding, so I either need to feed her or pump every three or so hours."

The couple also recently showed off baby Sterling on Easter with a sweet family photo.

