Football star Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Lynne Matthews are the picture-perfect couple in their new pregnancy photo shoot.

Over the weekend, the mom-to-be shared a series of snapshots on Instagram that have a dreamy, glamorous aesthetic. In them, she's wearing a stunning tulle gown with head-to-toe ruffles while the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback sports a dark-grey suit with an open collar.

"My King🤴🏽👸🏼," she captioned the first set of photos with a blue backdrop.

In the next set of photos, Matthews is solo in front of a pink backdrop and is all smiles as she shows off her baby bump. "Ready to meet you baby girl 💕," she wrote.

Fans in the comments were quick to point out that Matthews' elaborate look had period-piece vibes, reminiscent of one record-breaking Netflix show in particular.

“Im getting bridgerton vibes," one Instagram user wrote.

"I was like what in the name of Bridgerton!" replied another.

“Y’all should FOR SURE dress as the duke & duchess of Hastings for Halloween this year. Total Bridgerton vibes," commented a third.

Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews in January 2019 in Atlanta. Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Verizon

Other fans praised the couple for how happy they look in the images.

"It’s the way he looking at you for me I love it," wrote one.

"I need to get someone who looks at me the way Patrick looks at you," added another.

The high school sweethearts, who are expecting their first child together, have had an exciting few months. The couple got engaged in September, and less than a month later they announced Matthews' pregnancy. She shared a photo of herself and her fiancé embracing while she held up a sonogram.

“Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding," she wrote in the caption.

In October, the couple revealed that they were expecting a daughter.

The NFL star opened up about becoming a dad on Kansas City radio show "The Drive" back in December.

"It’s extremely exciting, just going through this process being in the season," he said. “I get to see her go through the entire process of the pregnancy and everything like that. Doing it during the season, it makes it really cool.”