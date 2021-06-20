Patrick Mahomes celebrates 1st Father's Day with fiancée Brittany Matthews

Brittany Matthews found a sweet way to honor her fiancé Patrick Mahomes on his first Father’s Day.

The first-time mother shared a carousel of images on Instagram, documenting Mahomes’ first few months of fatherhood. She posted plenty of snaps of cuddles between the father-daughter duo as well as two adorable snaps alongside their dogs. In one photo, Sterling Skye Mahomes can be seen wearing the cutest animal print onesie.

“Happy 1st Fathers Day!!! We love you,” Matthews captioned her post.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had a sweet response to his fiancée’s post, replying with a series of red heart emojis as a thank you.

The couple, who have been together for nine years and plan on tying the knot in 2022, welcomed their daughter Sterling Skye on February 20.

In April, the 25-year-old NFL star opened up about being a father two months into parenthood. When asked about what he has had to give up since becoming a father, he responded, “Definitely not as much golf and video games.”

He also shared the personal reason why he decided to get vaccinated.

"To me, it was more of a personal decision with having a baby girl and knowing I was going to be around people,'' he said. "I wanted to make sure I did whatever I could to help keep her healthy.''

The couple made the decision to hold off on sharing photos of their daughter when she was born initially to retain a sense of privacy. Since then, they have sprinkled in some adorable shots of baby Sterling on their Instagram feeds, shielding her face for the first few months of her life.

In fact, Matthews and Mahomes didn’t share a photo of their daughter’s face until earlier this month. The couple shared some pictures from a family photoshoot where Sterling rocked a mini Adidas tracksuit and a matching black bow, showing her face publicly for the first time.

“Hello World!” Mahomes captioned his post on Instagram.

Matthews shared some cute snaps from the same photoshoot, captioning her post, “Hi, my name is Sterling.”

Last week, she shared some additional new photos of her daughter on Instagram. The photos were taken during her newborn shoot, showcasing the adorable family of three. Sterling wore a rose-colored ruffled onesie with a grey bow and silver bracelet to accessorize.

“My Family,” Matthews wrote. “A few photos from Sterlings newborn shoot, just looking back at these and thinking how fast time flies.”