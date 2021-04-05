Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews mark baby's 1st Easter with sweet photo

It looks like Patrick Mahomes and family had a very “hoppy” Easter.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback posted a photo on Instagram Sunday of himself, fiancée Brittany Matthews and their baby daughter, Sterling, enjoying the holiday.

“Easter,” he simply captioned the photo of himself holding the baby as Matthews stands next to him while they both smile.

Matthews shared the same picture on her Instagram page. “Happy Easter,” she wrote.

The couple, who've set a date for when they will marry, has been spending a lot of quality time together recently. Earlier this month, they enjoyed a romantic night out in honor of their ninth anniversary.

And just last week, they celebrated Major League Baseball’s opening day, with little Sterling in tow. They attended the Kansas City Royals home opener and dressed their daughter in a cheerleader outfit in Royals colors for the occasion.

"Opening Day," Matthews wrote.

Mahomes and Matthews have also shared other photos of Sterling since her birth, even the new mom initially said on Instagram in February the couple was not ready to do so yet.

"We will share photos of her when we (feel) the time is right," she wrote. "I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!”

Last month, Matthews shared the first video of their little girl in an Instagram video that chronicled the progression of her pregnancy.

The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life," she captioned it. "Baby girl, we love you! 💕 #sterlingskye."

The former Super Bowl MVP also posted a picture of himself on Instagram holding his baby for her 1-month birthday.