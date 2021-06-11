Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews share 1st pics of daughter's face

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are showing the world how cute their baby daughter is!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his fiancée welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes, in February. While the couple have shared plenty of pics of baby Sterling over the last 3 1/2 months, it's only now they're giving fans a peek at her adorable face.

Mahomes, 25, shared two sweet pics of him and Matthews sitting on a floor together with their daughter. The proud new mom and dad beam as Matthews holds Sterling, who wears a tiny black Adidas tracksuit and a bow in her hair.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

"Hello World!" he captioned the shots.

Matthews shared her own pics, writing, "Hi, my name is Sterling." She added pink hearts and a princess tiara emoji.

On the one-month anniversary of Sterling's birth, Mahomes shared a sweet shot of himself cradling his little girl, but made sure her face was turned away from the camera.

The same month, Matthews revealed in an Instagram video that she was hesitant to share pics showing Sterling's face because she didn't want images of their daughter "blasted all over the internet."

"Maybe one day we will, maybe one day we won't. Who knows?" Matthews told fans. "But I hope you guys respect that and understand."

The couple also celebrated their ninth anniversary in March, with Matthews honoring Mahomes on their special day by sharing pics of her leaning her head sweetly on his chest.

In her caption, Matthews gushed, “9 Years with my Favorite Human. I Love You Lots!!”