Patrick Mahomes’ baby girl’s 1st Halloween costume really hit the spot

Patrick Mahomes' baby daughter, Sterling, looked adorable on her first Halloween.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 26, and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, 26, dressed the whole family as characters from Disney's "Cruella" — with little Sterling wearing a cute Dalmatian dog costume.

Mahomes dressed as a dog catcher and Matthews wore a Cruella de Vil costume. The couple even brought along the family's two pooches, who sportingly dressed as Dalmatians for the night.

Matthews shared several pics and videos of the family's fun Monday on Instagram, writing, "Halloween 2021🎃👻." Included in the gallery were several images from at a costume party where she and her hubby won a best dressed award.

She also tucked more pics in her Instagram stories, including snaps of Sterling trick-or-treating with her maternal grandmother, Randi Mahomes.

Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, poses with Sterling and another family member on Halloween in an image Matthews shared in her Instagram stories. brittanylynne/Instagram

Fans commented on Matthews' page to say how perfect the family's themed costumes looked.

"This is absolutely darling!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote one.

"Love this! You all are the cutest 😊," gushed another.

Meanwhile, on his own Instagram page, Mahomes shared a photo of the whole family in their costumes and another of him holding little Sterling.

Mahomes and Matthews welcomed Sterling in February.

In July, the NFL star opened up to TODAY about how much he's enjoying fatherhood.

"It’s been amazing. Brittany’s been a champ, she’s been the best mom ever, so I’m just excited every single day for the new challenges and seeing (Sterling) grow," he said.

Mahomes revealed that he and Matthews, who began dating in 2012 and got engaged in September 2020, will delay tying the knot until after the current NFL season.

The couple has already set a date and chosen a location for their wedding. “We’ve already started planning a lot of it,” said Mahomes. “We tried to get a lot of it knocked out before the season. It’ll be kind of a smaller one, and for the most part we’ll have family and friends there.”

Baby Sterling, he added, will play a role in the ceremony.

“She’ll be part of it for sure,” said Mahomes. “I think she’ll be a little over a year old then, so hopefully she’s walking. We’ll get someone to carry her down, but it’ll be a lot of fun.”