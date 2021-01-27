'I really want twins': Paris Hilton reveals she underwent IVF to start family

Paris Hilton might soon be adding a new role to her resume: Mom. The “Simple Life” star revealed in an episode of The Trend Reporter podcast that she has started undergoing IVF with boyfriend Carter Reum.

“I am really excited just to move on to the next step of my life and finally just have a real life because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life,” Hilton, 39, told The Trend Reporter host Mara Schiavocampo. “I haven’t gotten to experience that yet because I don’t feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now I finally found the person who does. So, I cannot wait for that next step.”

Hilton admitted that she wasn’t familiar with IVF until she talked to another famous reality show pal about it.

“We have been doing the IVF so I can pick twins if I like. Kim (Kardashian West) is actually the one who told me about that — I didn’t know anything about it,” she said. “I am happy she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor.”

Hilton felt that IVF was right for her because she knows what she wants her family to look like.

“I really want twins who are a boy and a girl,” she said. “So, this is the only way to 100% get that.”

She said the couple hopes to ultimately have “three or four children,” including the twins. Already she’s had eggs extracted and said having such a supportive partner made the process much easier.

“It was tough. I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times,” she said. “Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and makes me feel just like a princess all the time and is just so caring and just so amazing — it wasn’t that bad.”

Hilton and Reum have been together 15 months but have known each other longer. They reconnected during a Thanksgiving at Reum’s sister’s in the Hamptons. That meeting sparked some serious chemistry but she also saw a softer side of him.

“I just saw how sweet he was with his mom and we were talking more and I just felt like this really amazing connection,” she said. “We have literally been inseparable ever since."

Hilton talked about freezing her eggs in her 2020 documentary “This is Paris." On the podcast, Hilton also talked about her relationship with sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild and her children. She revealed to Schiavocampo that watching Reum play with her nieces showed her how great of a dad he will be.

“I know he is going to be the best dad,” she said. “He is just so cute.”