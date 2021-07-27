Paris Hilton shoots down pregnancy rumors

Paris Hilton has everything but a bun in her oven.

On Tuesday, the socialite and reality TV star shut down rumors that she was pregnant in a new episode of her podcast, "This Is Paris."

She explained, "I woke up to about 3,000 texts. I heard from people I haven’t heard from in years. Thank you everyone for all the messages. I am pregnant with triplets."

Hilton quickly followed up, "Actually I’m just kidding. I’m not pregnant, not yet. I’m waiting until after the wedding."

The pregnancy rumor —which coincidentally circulated on the day a trailer was released for Hilton's new cooking show — began after photos surfaced of Hilton at dinner with her fiancé, Carter Milliken Reum.

"I don’t know how this rumor started, but I’m assuming it was the Paris Hilton push-up bra from my new lingerie line," she explained, adding the photographs were taken at a dinner at Nobu in Malibu. "It could look like those were because of a pregnancy, but nope. And my dress was very flowy. People just like to make up stories."

In the 10-minute podcast, Hilton said that she is used to rumors about her life.

"You can’t always believe what you read," she said. "One day there will be mini Paris or Carters, but not yet. Stay tuned for 2022."

And while Hilton may not have a bun in the oven, she is working on some other food.

"The only thing in the oven at the moment is... lasagna," she said, in a clear nod to her new Netflix cooking show debut.

