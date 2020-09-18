Paris Hilton says she's freezing her eggs for boy and girl twins

Paris Hilton doesn't know exactly when she wants children, but she is laying the groundwork to one day have twins.

The 39-year-old reality star and businesswoman has shared in a new documentary that she is in the process of having her eggs frozen with the hope of one day having a boy and a girl, which she spoke about on the LadyGang podcast.

Paris Hilton has decided to freeze her eggs to potentially have twins. Chris Pizzello / AP

"First one, we're planning it already, is going to be a boy and girl twin," says Hilton. "When you freeze your eggs, you can pick if you get a boy, you get a girl, you get twins."

Hilton didn't specify who she was referring to when she said "we," but it's a safe bet she meant her boyfriend of just over a year, entrepreneur Carter Reum. Hilton told London's Sunday Times last month that she hopes to have a family with Reum and that she thinks he will be the "best dad" one day.

She also has the name of one of their potential children already picked out.

"I have baby London, which is the girl, and I'm trying to figure out a name for the boy," she said on the podcast. "So if you have any suggestions, I'm asking my friends. I don't want a theme of cities, but I don't know — it's hard to decide. London for sure for the girl; the boy, I'm just still trying to decide on."

Hilton also speaks about the decision to freeze her eggs in the documentary "This is Paris," which was released on her YouTube channel on Monday.

"I just don't want to miss that opportunity," she said about being a mother. "At least I have my eggs frozen. I definitely want to have a girl first, name her London, but I just don't know when I'm going to have time. I will not stop until I make a billion dollars, and then I think I can relax.

"I know that sounds crazy. I just don't want to have to worry, I don't want to ever have to worry about anything."

The inspiration for Hilton's decision to freeze her eggs, she said, came from Kim Kardashian West, who has four children with husband Kanye West. Her two youngest children, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, were born via surrogate using frozen embryos. She gave birth herself to her older son Saint, 4, by using one of her frozen eggs.

Kardashian West turned to a surrogate for her most recent two children after she said she underwent five surgeries for pregnancy complications after Saint's birth.

"I had a really amazing conversation with Kim about it," Hilton told the Sunday Times. "She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it."

