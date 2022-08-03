When is Grandparents Day 2022? Everything to know about the holiday

Mark the calendar — Grandparents Day is coming! The holiday, designed to celebrate the connections we share with older generations, is commemorated on the first Sunday after Labor Day each year.

Grandparents Day falls on September 11, 2022.

When is Grandparents Day?

In 1978, the United States Congress passed legislation proclaiming the first Sunday after Labor Day as National Grandparents Day, said Donna Butts, the executive director of Generations United, an organization that focuses on intergenerational strategies. President Jimmy Carter signed the proclamation that began the observation.

“It was a little known holiday until 2012, when Generations United began spearheading an annual campaign to encourage all generations to ‘Do Something Grand’ and engage with another generation on Grandparents Day,” Butts told TODAY Parents.

Grandparents Day is not a federal holiday.

What is Grandparents Day?

Grandparents Day is a time to celebrate and to serve.

"It’s a day when we stop to honor grandparents and grand-friends for their contributions to our families, neighborhoods and communities," Butts said. "It’s also a time to remind people of all ages they can do something grand with another or for another generation. People at all ages and stages of life have value and something valuable to contribute to making our world a better place."

Why do we celebrate Grandparents Day?

The official proclamation of Grandparents Day states that the holiday is used “to honor grandparents, to give grandparents an opportunity to show love for their children’s children, and to help children become aware of the strength, information, and guidance older people can offer.”

How to celebrate Grandparents Day

Butts recommends making the day more than a time to remember to send a card.

"Do something grand with or on behalf of another generation," she said.

This can include a variety of activities, such as:

A community service project

Sharing a meal together

Exploring your neighborhood

"It can also be as easy as posting a picture of yourself with your grandparent, grandchild or grand-friend on social media," Butts said.

National Grandparents Day

Butts told TODAY that Grandparents Day is a good time to reach out to someone of another generation who may feel lonely and make their day a little brighter.

"The last couple of years have been tough on people of all ages as we’ve been forced to isolate from each other," she said. "Doing something grand doesn’t have to be big, it’s the little things that add up and make a difference in all of our lives."