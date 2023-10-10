Mom shares the heartbreak of watching her child suffer from endometriosis

Content warning: This article discusses thoughts of suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Mary Alice Hatch, 53, was desperate to find a doctor who could properly diagnosis and treat her daughter Emily's chronic pain.

"We were going to some of the best facilities in the world and no one was giving us answers," Hatch tells TODAY.com. "I mean, one doctor even told us that she had functional pain — meaning 'it's all in your head.'"

At 14, Emily had been experiencing debilitating pain, primarily in her abdomen, for over a year. She could barely walk. It was painful to eat. She couldn't attend school or, sometimes, even get out of bed.

"I was so depressed," Emily, now 26, tells TODAY.com. "I felt like I wasn't living my life, so what was the point of living anyway? If I'm just a couch potato and I'm not feeling well, and if a doctor can't end this, then I have to end it for myself. I got to a really dark place."

Emily Hatch, now 26, in the hospital preparing for endometriosis treatment. Courtesy "Below the Belt" film

"I remember her telling me: 'I don't know how much longer I can live like this,'" Mary Alice says.

"It was very scary, as a parent, to have your child verbalize their desire to kill themselves," she adds. "We held hands and we said a prayer ... I felt like faith and works lead to miracles, and that has happened for us."

What is endometriosis?

Desperate to help her daughter, Mary Alice signed Emily up for pain management therapy. During her first session, a pain therapist told her it "sounds like you have endometriosis," a condition that occurs when tissue similar to the lining from the uterus grows outside of it and in other areas of the body.

Dr. Cynthia Arvizo, a minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon who treats patients with endometriosis at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, says the uterine tissue — called stroma — most commonly presents in the pelvis.

"Other implants can be in the bowel and bladder," Arvizo tells TODAY.com. "It's also been reported to occur in the chest and diaphragm."

Emily Hatch, being weighed prior to receiving endometriosis treatment. Courtesy "Below the Belt" film

Arvizo, who did not treat Emily and has not viewed her medical records, says endometriosis symptoms are most commonly pain, infertility or both, adding that "some people actually have no symptoms and are instantly found to have it."

One in 10 women and girls of reproductive age have endometriosis, according to The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), and on average will suffer for 10 years before receiving a correct diagnosis.

Emily's experience trying to find a treatment was part of the 2023 documentary film “Below the Belt,” which followed Emily and three other endometriosis patients as they navigated the healthcare system.

“I couldn’t find any doctor who knew what was going on,” Emily says about her pain. “They told me I had irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and that I just had to be on MiraLAX for the rest of my life.”

Arvizo says endometriosis has been historically difficult to diagnose, in part because "technically the diagnosis is made with surgery."

"Of course, there are other things that can cause pelvic pain, such as fibroids — which are also very common — and ovarian cysts and IBS that can muddy the picture," Arizo adds. "There's also the factor that people don't talk about these issues. People have to deal with it for years sometimes and they just get used to being in a miserable state and making things work, which is I think the history of women in a nutshell."

After first hearing about endometriosis, Emily and her mom traveled to Boston to see a pediatric gynecology specialist, who after examining Emily also believed she had endometriosis and performed a surgery to confirm.

"I had stage two endometriosis," Emily says. "My left ovary was attached to my pelvic wall, which was why I was in so much pain on my left side and couldn't walk very well.

"That began my journey with endometriosis," she adds, "and figuring out my treatment."

Finding treatment for endometriosis

Learning that Emily had endometriosis was also the start of Mary Alice learning how to best advocate for her daughter in a doctor’s office.

“The tricky thing with endometriosis is there is no cure for it,” Mary Alice says. “So you end up going to multiple doctors; multiple therapies; multiple treatments — it’s all so exhausting financially, emotionally and physically ... I remember having a nervous breakdown."

For years, Emily underwent countless procedures — an upper endoscopy, lower endoscopy, a colonoscopy, and pelvic floor therapy, in addition to countless CAT scans and ultrasounds. She also had a 30-minute epilation surgery to burn off the visible endometriosis, but it just caused more inflammation and pain.

Emily Hatch, preparing to receive a scan prior to receiving treatment for endometriosis. Courtesy "Below the Belt" film

"It was very defeating," Mary Alice says. "And overwhelming, because I kept trying to find the next opportunity to help her and we kept getting no answers ... You start losing hope.

"You're trying to advocate for your child and you want to be there to support them, but you also are trying to support yourself — to be a strong ally for your child," she continues. "I fought with her school, because she was going to fail out of certain classes she was missing so much, and I was fighting for her mental health and physical health. It was exhausting. It's a full-time job."

Fed up with the medical community, Mary Alice started making acupuncture, chiropractor and Reiki massage therapy appointments for her daughter, too.

While there were moments when she felt like she couldn't trust doctors, Mary Alice says "the medical community has also helped us out significantly."

“I was very prayerful about where I needed to go and the treatments she needed to have,” she says. “When she finally got excision surgery — I really prayed about that."

Mary Alice says that Emily, then in her late teens, was scared to do the surgery. "It was a very difficult decision. But we decided to move forward and it has been a critical component of her recovery that really saved her and reduced her pain significantly.”

Excision surgery involves cutting and removing visible areas of endometriosis inside a patient's body. Recovery can be excruciating, and there is no guarantee that a physician will be able to excise all the uterine tissue.

Mary Alice Hatch, pictured with Shannon Cohn, the director and producer of the documentary film "Below the Belt." Courtesy "Below the Belt" film

"That surgery changed my life," Emily says. "I could eat food again. I'm off birth control. I feel like I'm finally getting my life back. I still have pain, but I am able to manage it so much better and I've been able to take on therapy for my mental health, trying to rewrite my brain from all the trauma that I went through as a teenager."

The years of pain, treatments, doctor's appointments and self-advocacy also brought Mary Alice and Emily closer together, Mary Alice says.

"I was very tethered to her emotionally and physically, because I was her caregiver," she says. "We are so connected on such a deep, deep level."

"My mom was there for me in every single way that I could ever need her to be," Emily adds. "Without her, truly, I wouldn't be here."