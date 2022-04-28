'WandaVision' star Paul Bettany says his kids call him the 'Worst Avenger'

"WandaVision" star Paul Bettany can't get a break at home! The actor's kids dubbed him the “Worst Avenger" in a clever prank.

The 50-year-old actor opened up during a Wednesday appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” when asked whether his children think it’s “cool” that he plays a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bettany and actor Jennifer Connelly share son Stellan, 18, and daughter Agnes, 10. He is also a stepparent to Kai, 23, whom Connelly shares with her ex-partner photographer David Dugan.

"Yes, but they torture me with it," Bettany admitted with a sigh. "My daughter has moved through all the different Avengers as her favorite. It’s never, never me."

Recently, Bettany’s rep sank deeper, when he logged onto Disney+ to watch “Moon Knight,” a new streaming adventure series, and discovered that his log-in profile had been mysteriously altered. “Yeah, I have my suspicions but I don’t actually know who,” he told Meyers of his kids.

"This is very cruel," observed Meyers, showing the audience a screenshot of Bettany’s online profile, which read “Worst Avenger” under his character's image.

"Maybe you’re all beginning to build up some picture of my home life," remarked Bettany.

Maybe it’s a beast of Bettany’s own making — the actor admitted to successfully souring his children’s potential Hollywood goals. "God no," he answered when asked whether he would encourage them to act, noting that Kai is an aeronautical engineer.

Bettany went on to joke that Kai wasn't "encumbered with my math genes...I haven’t understood a word he’s said to me since he was ten."