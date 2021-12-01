Vin Diesel reveals the fatherly advice Paul Walker gave him the day his daughter was born

Vin Diesel marked the eighth anniversary of the death of his "Fast & Furious" co-star Paul Walker on Tuesday by sharing the touching advice Walker once gave him on the day Diesel's oldest daughter was born.

Diesel, 54, who is a father of three, remembered back to a day of filming the fourth installment of the "Fast & Furious" franchise in 2008 when he told Walker that he was heading to the hospital for the birth of his daughter, Hania, who is now 13.

"I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work," Diesel wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "Will never forget what you told me... you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life."

Walker, who died at 40 in a car crash in 2013, was already a father to a daughter himself when he gave his good friend that advice.

Vin Diesel made a rare appearance with his three children, (from left) Vincent, Pauline and Hania, along with "Fast & Furious" co-star Jordana Brewster at the F9 Fans First Event at Universal Citywalk in California in June. Alex J. Berliner / AP

"You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own. It’s been eight years today... and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have... but you know that," Diesel wrote.

Diesel shared on TODAY in 2015 that Walker often helped him with parenting tips.

“[Walker] went into fatherhood a lot earlier than I did,” he said. “He took on that role of kind of being the guide into fatherhood for me. It’s kind of beautiful.”

Things came full circle in October when Hania served as a bridesmaid for Walker's daughter's wedding. Meadow Walker, the 23-year-old model married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in the Dominican Republic.

Diesel, who walked Meadow down the aisle at her wedding, shared a photo of Hania and Meadow from the wedding on Instagram.

"Tragedies in life are always followed by life’s blessings if you just stay open and have faith," Diesel wrote. "Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor.

"How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast... but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always... and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo..."

Diesel also named his youngest daughter, Pauline, 6, after Walker, and has strived to keep Walker's memory alive in the successful "Fast & Furious" films.

Meadow also remains close with Diesel's children. She shared a sweet selfie of them all together on Instagram last year, writing "family, forever."

Related: