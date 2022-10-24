Outcry after video circulates of laughing students shaving boy’s head against his will

A California community is rallying around a teenage boy after fellow high school students shaved his head against his will, leaving him with bald patches.

In video that is circulating on social media, a high school student is seen using his blue T-shirt to wipe his eyes as his hair is removed with clippers. Bystanders are shown standing around laughing, and recording on their phones. TODAY.com is not identifying the student to protect his privacy.

The victim’s mother, Avelina Santiago, said she started to watch the clip, but had to stop because it was too painful.

“I’m destroyed," Santiago told reporters, speaking in Spanish at an anti-bullying protest outside Arvin High School on Oct. 21, Telemundo Fresno reported.

“My boy is a very nice person, he’s very innocent. He just wanted to fit in and make friends. He wanted to be like everyone else,”

Arvin High School did not respond to a request from TODAY for comment, but released a statement to the public on Twitter.

“We appreciate your strong emotions and anger toward this incident; the staff at AHS share your feelings,” a spokesperson wrote on Oct. 20. “We do not condone these actions and please know we do educate against bullying. Please continue to have discussions with your children about bullying and how we can be better together.”

Two AHS employees, including a security guard, have been placed on leave following the incident, according to a Kern High School District spokesperson who spoke to NBC affiliate KGET.

Some community members aren’t satisfied with the school's response.

On Oct. 21, parents and students gathered outside AHS to demand the school take action against everyone involved in the incident. Many held homemade signs with messages such as “Put an End to Bullying.”

“I felt alone at first,” Santiago said to reporters at the protest. “But then I saw all the people who are supporting me.”

Santiago's son is also finding support with many others online, including celebrities who were moved by his story.

Josh Gad, who is best known for voicing Olaf in the “Frozen” franchise, expressed his anger over what happened at the school.

“Every child who took part in this should be suspended or expelled,” Gad tweeted. “Also, (name redacted), you got a friend here. In fact, you have many friends. Bullies won’t win. Love you kid!”

NBC News editor Sandra Lilley contributed to this story.